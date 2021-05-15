17-year cicadas: Not our problem this time

Does it seem like every single year there’s a buzz about 17-year cicadas?

That’s because, almost every single year, they awake from 17 years of subterranean slumber and come out in droves — somewhere.

But the truth of the matter for the Roanoke and New River valleys: Seventeen-year cicadas aren’t our problem this year.

No matter what national media reports you’ve seen that vaguely list “Virginia” as preparing for an invasion of the red-eyed whiners, that’s mostly about some counties in northern Virginia.

We dealt with our brood last year. Brood IX, not Brood X.

Your specific yard or property may or may not have been their breeding ground, but those of us who were living on hot spots for Brood IX’s emergence and noisy orgy will never forget it.

Holes in the ground in April. Visibly crawling across the ground by the scores toward tree trunks in May. Husks of their shells everywhere by Memorial Day. Swarming the trees into mid-June.

They would crawl on you sitting in a lawn chair or fly right smack into your face just walking around outside. Crunchy footsteps as your shoes crushed shells — or, occasionally, a live cicada in the wrong place at the wrong time.