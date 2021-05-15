 Skip to main content
17-year cicadas: Not our problem this time
17-year cicadas: Not our problem this time

The 17-year wave of cicadas emerged in Southwest Virginia in 2020 and the din of their song sounded like a car alarm that won't turn off. They were looking for mates to produce the next 17-year wave of cicadas that will live underground until then.

Does it seem like every single year there’s a buzz about 17-year cicadas?

That’s because, almost every single year, they awake from 17 years of subterranean slumber and come out in droves — somewhere.

But the truth of the matter for the Roanoke and New River valleys: Seventeen-year cicadas aren’t our problem this year.

No matter what national media reports you’ve seen that vaguely list “Virginia” as preparing for an invasion of the red-eyed whiners, that’s mostly about some counties in northern Virginia.

We dealt with our brood last year. Brood IX, not Brood X.

Your specific yard or property may or may not have been their breeding ground, but those of us who were living on hot spots for Brood IX’s emergence and noisy orgy will never forget it.

Holes in the ground in April. Visibly crawling across the ground by the scores toward tree trunks in May. Husks of their shells everywhere by Memorial Day. Swarming the trees into mid-June.

They would crawl on you sitting in a lawn chair or fly right smack into your face just walking around outside. Crunchy footsteps as your shoes crushed shells — or, occasionally, a live cicada in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And that incessant whining drone, every second of the daylight hours, sometimes even before the day began. An eerie soundtrack to a year of worldwide pestilence.

Then, it stopped.

Not quite all at once, but one day in June, the buzz was noticeably lower in volume than the day before. Weaker still a day later. Barely noticeable a few days later, then blessed silence.

A few stragglers emerged. One almost felt sorry for them, having waited 17 years for a party they had missed because their biological alarm clock was a little late.

But the cicadas that there had been so much clamor about were long gone by July 4. The more typical summer evening chorus of katydids, crickets and — yes — cicadas, the normal seasonal variety, set in.

This is what our friends in the Brood X zones have to look forward to this year. Not us, this time.

Kevin Myatt writes the Weather Journal column that appears on Wednesdays in The Roanoke Times. Contact Kevin at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

