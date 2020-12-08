$18 million Christiansburg park approved on site off Peppers Ferry Road

CHRISTIANSBURG— A town park to include numerous athletic fields, a splash pad and other amenities on former farm land off Peppers Ferry Road went from a years-long concept to reality Tuesday night.
The Town Council voted 5-1 to approve an agreement with Faulconer Construction Company, Inc. to build the park - located behind the Walmart near the Huckleberry Trail - for approximately $18 million, including some money already spent.
Council also passed a motion to borrow $9.3 million in bonds for construction at Tuesday night's meeting. The rest of the project is expected to be paid for through a mix of grants, donations and reserve funds.
Councilwoman Johana Hicks was the lone council member to vote against the park after a motion by her to remove the vote from the agenda was rejected at the start of the meeting.
Hicks reiterated that she doesn't approve of the town paying for the park during a pandemic, but she has publicly spoken against the project since running for office in 2019.
The first-term councilwoman is often at odds with her colleagues, which was the case again Tuesday night as she spoke at length about how the citizens of Christiansburg did not want the park.
She referenced some people who spoke at the meeting, and a few other residents who she said did not get to express the opinions on the park at a meeting in November, but did not provide further evidence to support her claims.
Support Local Journalism
The meeting went on for nearly four hours and the end diverted into Hicks screaming at other members of council, with her accusing some of them of bullying her and treating her "like a piece of s---" for not supporting the park.
Councilman Sam Bishop – clearly frustrated with the display – nearly got up and left before the meeting was adjourned, but Mayor Mike Barber ended the exchange and moved to the next agenda item.
A few residents spoke against the cost of the project in the wake of the COIVD-19 pandemic, and one resident asked the council to put the measure on the ballot, letting the citizens decide if they wanted the town to borrow money for the park.
The park's total cost is estimated at just under $18 million, including approximately $1 million already paid to a Charlottesville firm in 2019 to design the park. Christiansburg bought the the approximately 60 acres for $2.5 million in 2013 with the intention of turning it into a park.
The expectations for the amenities and scope of the project have been scaled back over the years as council members balked at an earlier $30 million price tag.
Diane Fenton, chairwoman of the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, recently told council how the town’s anticipated growth over the next decade will drive the demand for additional recreational facilities.
Projections previously cited by town officials predict that Christiansburg’s population will grow to roughly 28,000 by 2030, up from the most recent estimate of just under 22,500.
Fenton told council the increase in population would put a "tremendous strain on current recreation facilities," but the park would help alleviate those potential issues.
Construction is expected to begin in March 2021 and be completed by November 2022, according to town officials.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.