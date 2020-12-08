$18 million Christiansburg park approved on site off Peppers Ferry Road

CHRISTIANSBURG— A town park to include numerous athletic fields, a splash pad and other amenities on former farm land off Peppers Ferry Road went from a years-long concept to reality Tuesday night.

The Town Council voted 5-1 to approve an agreement with Faulconer Construction Company, Inc. to build the park - located behind the Walmart near the Huckleberry Trail - for approximately $18 million, including some money already spent.

Council also passed a motion to borrow $9.3 million in bonds for construction at Tuesday night's meeting. The rest of the project is expected to be paid for through a mix of grants, donations and reserve funds.

Councilwoman Johana Hicks was the lone council member to vote against the park after a motion by her to remove the vote from the agenda was rejected at the start of the meeting.

Hicks reiterated that she doesn't approve of the town paying for the park during a pandemic, but she has publicly spoken against the project since running for office in 2019.

The first-term councilwoman is often at odds with her colleagues, which was the case again Tuesday night as she spoke at length about how the citizens of Christiansburg did not want the park.