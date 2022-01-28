18-year-old driver killed in Franklin County wreck

A Moneta woman was killed in a crash Thursday night in Franklin County, according to state police.
The single-vehicle wreck was reported just before 10:30 p.m., on Hardy Road, one mile south of Virginia 122.
Claire Elizabeth Overstreet, 18, was killed when her 2010 Ford Escape crossed the center line and ran off the road, authorities said. The SUV struck a tree and caught fire.
The crash remained under investigation Friday.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
