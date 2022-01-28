 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

18-year-old driver killed in Franklin County wreck

  • 0

A Moneta woman was killed in a crash Thursday night in Franklin County, according to state police.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported just before 10:30 p.m., on Hardy Road, one mile south of Virginia 122.

Claire Elizabeth Overstreet, 18, was killed when her 2010 Ford Escape crossed the center line and ran off the road, authorities said. The SUV struck a tree and caught fire.

The crash remained under investigation Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elusive whale stranded near beach in Athens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert