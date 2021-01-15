2,000 area teachers to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Morrow has said she wants public health to handle large employer groups that can be registered though the Vaccinations Administration Management System, and for health care and pharmacy partners to care for individuals. She said this is the most efficient and safe way to reach everyone who wants the vaccine as doses become available.

She said they began to work with school superintendents as soon as they knew teachers would be included in Phase 1b.

There are about 4,800 teachers in the Roanoke, Roanoke County, Botetourt County and Salem school systems. Those who can't attend the mass clinic can make appointments to attend one of the other clinics that are vaccinating health care workers and first responders.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday urged schools to quickly get back to in-person classes and said vaccination is the way to do so.

Salem Superintendent Alan Seibert said in an email that his district appreciates the efforts by the health department and Carilion to create this opportunity.

“I often tell our educators that teaching is an heroic profession, and that has never been more evident than during this pandemic. The vaccination event will give all involved another layer of protection and confidence, as we continue to move forward,” he said.

