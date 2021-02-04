2 bills to create passenger rail authority keeps NRV Amtrak plan on track

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly has given initial approval to two versions of legislation to create a passenger rail authority in the New River Valley as plans chug along to extend Amtrak to Christiansburg.

The authority would include representatives from several localities and universities in the New River Valley to share the cost of building and maintaining a train station.

The bills from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, have passed their respective chambers without any issues and with support from the governor's office. The twin measures will have to pass the opposite chamber, and then will head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.

Northam has proposed that the budget include $50 million to support the goal of extending passenger rail service to the New River Valley. The plan also includes adding a second train out of Roanoke.

Transportation officials haven’t had a new update on how negotiations are going with Norfolk Southern Corp. going. There's no firm timeline for when the state and Norfolk Southern will strike an agreement.

Funding would go toward right-of-way and easement acquisitions and anything that would help reduce bottlenecks to make way for a passenger train in the New River Valley.