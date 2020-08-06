2 die in I-81 crash at Pulaski/Wythe county line

Two people were killed Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the Wythe/Pulaski county line.
State police said the wreck involved tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles and occurred about 5:16 p.m in the northbound lanes of I-81.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
