You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 die in I-81 crash at Pulaski/Wythe county line
0 comments

2 die in I-81 crash at Pulaski/Wythe county line

Only $5 for 5 months

Two people were killed Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the Wythe/Pulaski county line.

State police said the wreck involved tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles and occurred about 5:16 p.m in the northbound lanes of I-81.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme
Roanoke Local News

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News