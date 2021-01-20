2 displaced by basement fire in Roanoke

Two people were displaced Wednesday evening by a basement fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported just before 5:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Grandview Avenue, officials wrote.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke collecting inside the house. The fire was brought under control quickly, and authorities said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

This marked the sixth fire reported this month in Roanoke. Winter is often a peak time for blazes to kindle.

Six homes and one abandoned warehouse have been damaged by flames so far this month.

The most serious case happened Monday when one person was killed and another hospitalized. The cause of that fire was found to be someone smoking while an oxygen machine was in use, officials said. A small explosion occurred during the fire.

Another fire that was extinguished the week before was sparked by an accidental electrical problem, investigators concluded. The cause of the warehouse fire remained undetermined, and another house fire was still under investigation last week.