2 displaced by basement fire in Roanoke
2 displaced by basement fire in Roanoke

012021_grandview_fire

No one was injured in a fire reported just before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Two people were displaced Wednesday evening by a basement fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported just before 5:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Grandview Avenue, officials wrote.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke collecting inside the house. The fire was brought under control quickly, and authorities said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

This marked the sixth fire reported this month in Roanoke. Winter is often a peak time for blazes to kindle.

Six homes and one abandoned warehouse have been damaged by flames so far this month.

The most serious case happened Monday when one person was killed and another hospitalized. The cause of that fire was found to be someone smoking while an oxygen machine was in use, officials said. A small explosion occurred during the fire.

Another fire that was extinguished the week before was sparked by an accidental electrical problem, investigators concluded. The cause of the warehouse fire remained undetermined, and another house fire was still under investigation last week.

A Jan. 13 fire that damaged the outside of a vacant house on Stewart Avenue Southeast was found to have been intentionally set. Investigators are searching for leads in that case.

Anyone with information about the Stewart Avenue fire is asked to contact authorities. The fire marshal’s tipline is 853-2406. The Roanoke Police Department can be reached at 344-8500 or by texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

