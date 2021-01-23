2 displaced by house fire in Salem

Two people were displaced Friday by a fire that was accidentally kindled by improperly discarded smoking material, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

The fire was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Valleydale Avenue, officials said. First responders arrived to find heavy flames and smoke issuing from the rear exterior of the home.

The fire, which extended into the basement, was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured.

The property damage caused was estimated to be $30,000. Relatives are helping the displaced residents.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.