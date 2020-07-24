2 displaced by kitchen fire in Roanoke County

Two people were displaced Thursday night when a kitchen fire broke out in their home, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

No one was injured in the blaze reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Williamson Road, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from a two-story townhouse. The fire was brought under control quickly, and no adjoining units were damaged.

The fire was accidentally kindled by unattended cooking, officials said. There was an estimated $15,000 worth of property damage.

The tenants displaced are being assisted by their property managers. Roanoke City Fire-EMS assisted on the call.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.