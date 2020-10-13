 Skip to main content
2 employees in Franklin County treasurer's office tested positive for virus
The closure of the Franklin County treasurer's office this week resulted from two staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

"Two employees within the Treasurer’s Office have tested positive," Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow wrote in a Tuesday morning email.

Treasurer Susan Wray announced Monday that her office would not reopen this week in “an effort to protect employees and citizens from the community spread of COVID-19.”

The rest of the Franklin County Government Center in Rocky Mount reopened as normal Tuesday. The treasurer's office will reopen Oct. 19. In the meantime, taxes can be paid online, by phone or at a designated drop box in the government center.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

