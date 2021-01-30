2 injured, 1 seriously, in Saturday morning Roanoke house fire

A Saturday morning house fire in northwest Roanoke injured two people, one seriously.
At 8:36 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 200 block of Frances Drive Northwest. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a residence as the result of a fire in the basement. Two people were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, including one person with serious injuries. Both residents of the house will be displaced, Fire-EMS stated in a Facebook post.
A dog died a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
