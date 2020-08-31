2 killed in Saturday crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near milepost 105, where a vehicle heading south lost control and overturned, ejecting three passengers, according to a release from the National Park Service.

That spot falls between two overlook stops on the parkway, the Great Valley and N&W Railroad overlooks, near U.S. 460.

Jiuver Espinoza-Regalado, 19, died at the scene. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital where a second passenger, Christhian Sapil-Canales, 22, later died as well, the park service said

The third passenger “is stable but remains in critical condition,” according to the news release.

The driver, who was not named in the release, was reportedly the only occupant wearing a seat belt. He received minor injuries.

The investigation is still in progress, but the release said investigators believe speed was a factor.

Espinoza-Regalado and Sapil-Canales are from Honduras, according to the news release, but it did not say where they were living locally.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.