2 killed in Wednesday interstate crash in Roanoke County, state police say
Two drivers died in a Wednesday wreck that backed up Interstate 81 in Roanoke County for hours, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released.

According to a news release, state police were called at about 5:23 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 132. Two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles collided and the two passenger vehicles caught fire.

It was the drivers of the passenger vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala and a Hyundai, who were killed, state police said. Both drivers died at the crash scene. There were no other occupants of the passenger vehicles.

The tractor-trailer drivers were not hurt, state police said.

Southbound traffic stopped after the wreck, with some vehicles stranded for hours. Police directed some of the stopped vehicles to turn around and drive north up the shoulder of the southbound lanes to leave the interstate at Exit 137.

An investigation continues, state police said.

 

