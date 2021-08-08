$2 million to go toward affordable NRV housing efforts

“It’s a way to start to build up a permanent affordable stock in town,” Matt Hanratty, Blacksburg’s assistant to the town manager, said in an interview last month.

Under the trust, the homeowner and the nonprofit have a lease that gives the former the exclusive rights to use the land while they own the home, Hanratty said.

“And yes there is a ‘cap’ on how much the home can appreciate,” Hanratty wrote in an email. “What we are looking at doing is capping the home’s value based on income growth in our area. So, as incomes increase, the home’s value and resale value increases at the same pace, so it will always remain affordable.”

Pending some further support from the Blacksburg Town Council and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, the concept of the community land trust is expected to be looked at even more seriously later this year, Hanratty said.

These efforts come amid the biggest national housing boom the country has seen since the years just before the Great Recession, a trend that several officials in the region acknowledge pose some additional challenges on housing.

Regional Commission Board Chairman Mike Maslaney spoke on the importance of regional cooperation on tackling the housing issue.