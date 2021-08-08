$2 million to go toward affordable NRV housing efforts

Virginia Housing has awarded the New River Valley Regional Commission $2 million to help with efforts to provide more affordable housing in the region.
“We are proud to provide these grants to Virginia’s 21 PDCs [Planning District Commissions],” Virginia Housing CEO Susan Dewey said. “We have a close working relationship with these organizations, and this grant program will build upon that partnership by promoting regional approaches to housing development, enhancing collaboration between local housing service providers and creating new affordable homes.”
More specifically, the grant funding will allow the region to pursue a regional housing trust fund and the creation of at least 20 new affordable housing units in the area, according to a recent announcement.
The announcement of the grant comes after the Regional Commission completed a two-year housing study for Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. Virginia Housing provided funding for that study.
Then, the town of Blacksburg is in the process of its own three-phase affordable housing study, with the results of the last phase expected to be released some time in the near future.
Blacksburg officials have also been exploring the concept of a community land trust—a way for a nonprofit to own land where a homeowner owns a house.
“It’s a way to start to build up a permanent affordable stock in town,” Matt Hanratty, Blacksburg’s assistant to the town manager, said in an interview last month.
Under the trust, the homeowner and the nonprofit have a lease that gives the former the exclusive rights to use the land while they own the home, Hanratty said.
“And yes there is a ‘cap’ on how much the home can appreciate,” Hanratty wrote in an email. “What we are looking at doing is capping the home’s value based on income growth in our area. So, as incomes increase, the home’s value and resale value increases at the same pace, so it will always remain affordable.”
Pending some further support from the Blacksburg Town Council and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, the concept of the community land trust is expected to be looked at even more seriously later this year, Hanratty said.
These efforts come amid the biggest national housing boom the country has seen since the years just before the Great Recession, a trend that several officials in the region acknowledge pose some additional challenges on housing.
Regional Commission Board Chairman Mike Maslaney spoke on the importance of regional cooperation on tackling the housing issue.
“This grant is perfectly timed for the NRV to implement the innovative and carefully considered strategies identified in the [Regional Commission] housing study, which was released earlier this year,” he said. “The region understands the critical need housing presents and is eager to participate in pursuing this opportunity for significant change.”
The grant was described in its announcement as a new initiative provided through a program that uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, nonprofits, developers and “other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.”
“It has been a pleasure to work with Virginia Housing on the completion of the regional housing study, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to housing with the announcement of this new funding source,” said Kevin Byrd, executive director of the Regional Commission. “We look forward to the positive impact it will make within the region.”