2-month license suspension for Blacksburg lawyer with attendance, money-handling problems

Jonathan Preston Fisher, a Blacksburg attorney whose failures to appear for court drew attention from judges across the New River and Roanoke valleys and beyond, on Friday had his law license temporarily suspended by the Virginia State Bar.

Fisher, 44, was cited by the bar for a series of problems with 10 clients he represented, including missing hearings and not properly handling clients' money. Bar investigators found that some of his clients were convicted after Fisher did not show up to defend them and that he had not properly held money in a trust account until he completed work for a client as attorneys are required to do.

Fisher's license to practice law was suspended for 60 days beginning Feb. 1. It will be reinstated as long as Fisher completes a program he began this month with the Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, and if he agrees that for three years, bar officials may make quarterly inspections of his financial records.

Carolyn Grady, the chairwoman of a five-attorney disciplinary panel, said that Fisher also should review Virginia's rules for attorney's fee structures and adjust his own accordingly.

If there were further violations, Grady said, the bar could suspend his license for up to two years longer.