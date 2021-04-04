2 months later, downed power line still closes part of the Appalachian Trail

Repairs continue on a power line that went down during a February ice storm on Peters Mountain, closing a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Appalachian Power Co. expects to have the work completed by April 9, unless there’s more bad weather, utility spokesman George Porter said last week.

One structure carrying the high-voltage line had to be replaced following the Feb. 14 storm, and several others were damaged. The line crosses an isolated stretch of the mountain on the Giles County-West Virginia line.

Rugged and steep terrain in the area slowed the repairs.

Appalachian was able to reroute the electricity carried by the line, so no customers are currently affected.

A 15-mile stretch of the nearby Appalachian Trail — from where it crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter to the north — was shut down for safety reasons.

Pippa Chapman, who operates the Angels Rest Hiker’s Haven in Pearisburg, said the closure of a portion of the 2,000-plus mile trail has not affected many through-hikers, who are still south of Virginia on their trek from Georgia to Maine.

The hostel has been helping to shuttle hikers on a 22-mile road trip around the closed trial, Chapman said.

