2 more Roanoke jail employees test positive for COVID-19
2 more Roanoke jail employees test positive for COVID-19

Two more Roanoke City Jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of staff infections to 16 as of late last week, jail officials said.

There has been no change announced in the number of infections among inmates, which stood at four on Aug. 7.

The jail released an update Monday on its efforts to control the virus.

The first infections announced by the jail were 12 positive COVID-19 test results for employees in late July. The inmate infections were made public about a week later. In mid-August, the jail announced a plan for widespread testing of inmates, staff and vendors. Medical personnel administered 205 tests during the effort, which ended Aug. 20, according to Monday’s update.

Eight additional employees have not yet been tested.

Jail officials said they plan to continue to follow government regulations and noted that no inmate or staff has been hospitalized due to the virus.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

