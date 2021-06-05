2 names on ballot for Roanoke sheriff in Tuesday's primary

Two contenders are vying to serve as Roanoke’s next sheriff in a race that will be on Tuesday’s primary ballot in the city.
Antonio Hash and Lee Hill are both seeking the Democratic nomination to hold the office that is responsible for the city jail, courthouse security and civil document service.
Hash is a master deputy with 13 years’ experience in the sheriff’s office. Hill is a lieutenant with 25 years of experience with the agency.
The nominee will be decided in a public primary. The sheriff’s race is the only local office with multiple candidates. Statewide races will be on the ballot as well.
The Democratic primary is poised to be the decisive vote in the sheriff’s election as no Republicans or independents have filed to run at this point.
Hash, 41, has worked as a corrections officer, court bailiff and accreditation team member during his tenure with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.
Currently, he’s a school resource officer. Hash grew up in Roanoke and started an organization, UBU, that does service work in the community.
He described himself as someone who gives his all to what he undertakes and prioritizes community building. His stated philosophy: We can do it better together.
“My goal, walking into the door from day one, was to always be an asset to our department,” Hash said. “A leader steps up to the plate, and gets the job done. … And so, in years of being in our department, I never sat back and watched. I always put my best foot forward and asked how can I serve.
“If the citizens of Roanoke city allow me this opportunity, I’m going to put forth my best and we’re going to get the job done and we’re going to do it well.”
Hill, 50, has worked in each division of the sheriff’s office and rose to its command staff. He retired last fall as lieutenant of the jail services division.
He’s since returned to do part-time work for the agency at the request of its leaders, he said. A Roanoke native, Hill volunteers as a coach for community youth sports.
He said he hoped to continue using his experience and leadership track record to serve the city. He described his approach to service as one that aims to lift up others around him.
“I’ve been on the job for the past 25 years, the past 12 of those in leadership roles,” Hill said. “Every day, I talked to inmates, talked to employees, talked to families, listened to every complaint or every ‘good job’ from citizens.
“I know our job, and I’ve done it at a very high level,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work yesterday. … I have a strong team behind me, and I want to make sure we keep going in the right direction.”
Roanoke’s sheriff oversees a staff of more than 200 and an inmate population that can number around 600 people on an average day.
The position serves a four-year term and is paid about $136,965 annually. The winner of this year’s election will take office in January.
On the campaign trail, Hill said his goals included building on the education services available for people incarcerated in the jail.
As the pandemic subsides and it becomes safe to resume programs, he said, it will be an apt time to review where changes and additions can be made to help people get started on a better path.
“Education is the upward mobility you need to advance in life,” Hill said. “You’ve got to change your thinking, change your mindset, if you’re going to make better choices and have a better life.”
Hash called for reviving the agency’s citizens academy and starting a quarterly community forum where questions could be asked and concerns shared. Transparency and communication are key to building trust and fostering strong relationships, he said.
“Part of my job as sheriff of the city of Roanoke would be to build bridges in this diverse city,” he said. “If people don’t know us as individuals, don’t know what we offer, our processes, that is what can lead to fear of law enforcement. … The community ought to be able to know these things.”
A focus on mental health services was among the priorities for both candidates, as was the restoration of a transition coordinator who helps inmates prepare for life after release. Both spoke of the importance of empathy and rehabilitation when working with those put in the jail’s care.
Hill said he planned to revive work programs for eligible inmates to assist the city with tasks and save money that then could be redirected into services. Hash said he hoped to work with the courts to create a community service alternative for low-level offenders sentenced to weekend jail time.
Tuesday’s vote is a public primary, and ballots can be cast at a voter’s regular polling place. Only Democratic nominations for statewide offices will be determined, as Virginia Republicans held a convention last month to pick their candidates.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.