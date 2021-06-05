2 names on ballot for Roanoke sheriff in Tuesday's primary

“My goal, walking into the door from day one, was to always be an asset to our department,” Hash said. “A leader steps up to the plate, and gets the job done. … And so, in years of being in our department, I never sat back and watched. I always put my best foot forward and asked how can I serve.

“If the citizens of Roanoke city allow me this opportunity, I’m going to put forth my best and we’re going to get the job done and we’re going to do it well.”

Hill, 50, has worked in each division of the sheriff’s office and rose to its command staff. He retired last fall as lieutenant of the jail services division.

He’s since returned to do part-time work for the agency at the request of its leaders, he said. A Roanoke native, Hill volunteers as a coach for community youth sports.

He said he hoped to continue using his experience and leadership track record to serve the city. He described his approach to service as one that aims to lift up others around him.

“I’ve been on the job for the past 25 years, the past 12 of those in leadership roles,” Hill said. “Every day, I talked to inmates, talked to employees, talked to families, listened to every complaint or every ‘good job’ from citizens.