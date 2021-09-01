 Skip to main content
2 people taken to hospital after restaurant fire in Christiansburg
Christiansburg fire
Two people were injured during an attempt to extinguish a structure fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday night. The fire was in a commercial building in the shopping centers near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Peppers Ferry Road.
 
 
 Courtesy of Montgomery County Emergency Services Facebook page
A firefighter and another person were taken to the hospital during the effort to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night in Christiansburg, according to Montgomery County officials.
 
Fire and rescue squads from Christiansburg and Blacksburg were called to to the O'Charley's restaurant on Laurel Street, in the shopping centers near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Peppers Ferry Road, at about 10:12 p.m., the county's emergency services department reported. Smoke and fire were coming from the roof of the building.
 
The two people who were taken to the hospital needed to be treated for medical emergencies, not traumatic injuries, Brandon Winesett, deputy coordinator of emergency services, said Wednesday morning. He said he could not release their names but said the firefighter was admitted to the hospital and remained there Wednesday morning in stable condition; he is expected to recover, Winesett said. He said he believes the civilian was released from the hospital.
 
Some firefighters used ladders to take a hose to the roof and others entered the building. The blaze was put out quickly, a statement from the emergency services department said.
 

 

