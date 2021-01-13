2 Rocky Mount police officers who were in Capitol during riot face federal charges

In one comment included as evidence with in the warrant, Robertson wrote that he was “f------ PROUD” of the photo. “If you are too much of a coward to risk arrest, being fired, and actual gunfire to secure your rights, you have no words to speak I value.”

“Sorry I hate freedom?” Fracker wrote in a Facebook comment about the photo, also included in evidence. “Not that I did anything illegal.”

The town announced Sunday that the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave and it had notified federal authorities of their presence at the Capitol.

Fracker is a K9 unit officer who joined the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2017. Robertson is his platoon sergeant.

Late Tuesday, Fracker issued a written statement that his actions that day were an “expression of grief against what very many Americans would consider tyranny.”

Although there is no credible evidence that widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and judges appointed by Republicans and Democrats, including the U.S. Supreme Court, struck down more than 40 legal challenges to the election nationwide, Fracker, like Robertson, remains unconvinced. “Maybe some people’s agendas are just to cause havoc at the beckoning of a higher more corrupt power,” he wrote.