2 state police cars collide during Roanoke investigation, officials say
Two state police cars collided Wednesday while pursuing a suspect in a drug investigation in Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police.

Two troopers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No other cars were involved. The crash is under investigation.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. while troopers were assisting with a narcotics investigation under the umbrella of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, officials said.

A suspect vehicle that authorities approached in a parking lot at Ninth Street and Morrill Avenue Southeast took off at a high speed, said a state police spokeswoman.

While pursuing, the two troopers collided. No other information was immediately available.

