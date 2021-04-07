2 state police cars collide during Roanoke investigation, officials say

Two state police cars collided Wednesday while pursuing a suspect in a drug investigation in Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police.
Two troopers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
No other cars were involved. The crash is under investigation.
The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. while troopers were assisting with a narcotics investigation under the umbrella of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, officials said.
A suspect vehicle that authorities approached in a parking lot at Ninth Street and Morrill Avenue Southeast took off at a high speed, said a state police spokeswoman.
While pursuing, the two troopers collided. No other information was immediately available.