2 tornado paths confirmed by weather service in Montgomery County

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornado paths in Montgomery County following Tuesday night’s storms spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The first, southeast of Radford near Interstate 81, was 1.7 miles in length. The second, just northwest of Merrimac, was 0.2 mile in length. Each was rated EF-1 with 90 to 95 mph maximum winds. EF-1 is the second weakest of six levels on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

A funnel cloud was also seen on Southgate Drive near Virginia Tech, but witnesses were unable to tell if it touched down, Montgomery County emergency services reported. No damage was found near the university, Brandon Winesett, the county's deputy coordinator for emergency services, wrote in an email.

Montgomery County was placed under two different tornado warnings Tuesday evening, about an hour apart. The first warning, just before 7 p.m., resulted from radar indication of tight rotation and a spotter sighting of the tornado southeast of Radford. That tight rotation on radar and several sightings of rotating cloud formations continued into Blacksburg.

The second warning an hour later resulted in no reports of tornadoes or damage.