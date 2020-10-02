21 apply for vacant Roanoke council seat

Twenty-one people stated their interest in being appointed to an empty Roanoke City Council seat that will be filled this month.

The seat was vacated when council member Djuna Osborne resigned last month with two years left in her term.

The remaining six council members will narrow the field to a short list of finalists for public interviews, which will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the council chamber. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to allow residents to share their views about the candidates who were interviewed earlier that afternoon.

The council is expected to appoint the new member during its Oct. 21 meeting.

The council chose the public interview process over other options, which could have included making a direct appointment without public comment or holding a special election. Roanoke is already holding a city council and mayoral election Nov. 3. Eight candidates are vying for three open council seats, which do not include Osborne's vacancy. First-term Democratic Mayor Sherman Lea is running for re-election against David Bowers, a former Democratic mayor now running as an independent. Early voting for the mayor and council races, as well as the presidential and congressional elections, is already underway at the city registrar's office at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E.