25,000 people on Roanoke Valley waitlist for health districts' vaccines; CVS to have some doses

“I will tell you as a local health director, and I think this is important for our community to understand, this puts us in a precarious and anxiety-producing situation, because if there is any delay in that just-in-time [delivery], we are going to have to cancel a clinic,” she said.

The doses arrived in time for this week's clinic, despite the snow. As long as they continue to do so, the health districts will host three weekly clinics. Tuesdays and Thursday are reserved for health care workers, police, firefighters and teachers, with a few older residents sprinkled into open appointments. Wednesdays are reserved for residents 65 and older.

“Based on the waiting list we have, we have over 25,000 people registered on that list, so it’s going to take time. And every day we get more and more registrations, so it’s going to take a significant time to get through that list,” she said.

Morrow said she is also committed to making sure that people receive their second doses on time.

People continue to be frustrated that they cannot reach the local health departments directly, that they register through one system or another and can’t get an appointment or a confirmation notice, or that they get an email invitation to sign up for a clinic and find all the appointments are gone.