3,000 Appalachian Power customers without service in Roanoke

Over 3,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in the Roanoke Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The utility reported on its outage map at 3 p.m. that 3,293 customers were experiencing outages in the area of Peters Creek Road and Cove Road.

The outage map reports the outage began at about 2 p.m. Power is expected to be restored to customers by 7:30 p.m.

The power company reported an additional 34 customers and a total of nine outage cases in the Roanoke area.

Teresa Hall, Appalachain Power communications specialist, said in an email at about 3:25 p.m. that a crew is on site “still working to determine the cause.”

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

