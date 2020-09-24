3 animals test positive for rabies within a few days in Roanoke area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The health department is reminding people to avoid wildlife after a skunk, a bat and a raccoon tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

“It’s unusual to get three different animals in a couple of days,” said Gary Thomas, acting co-environmental manager for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “People should definitely be aware, but it’s not every animal out there that is rabid.”

He said the first encounter occurred last week when a skunk came into a man’s garage and bit him on the toe. The next was a bat that was found outside someone’s home that might have exposed a dog. The third came when a raccoon was spotted throwing its kits out of a tree and then going down and killing them, he said.

Thomas said animal control was called to euthanize the mother raccoon and to collect the babies. Later, though, someone heard a kit crying in the tree and rescued it without knowing about the mother.

He said the man bitten by the skunk and two people who handled the raccoon’s kits are being treated for exposure.

He did not know the exact locations but said they occurred in West Salem, Roanoke County and Roanoke.