3 deaths now linked to hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's restaurants

Two more adults have died from hepatitis A complications in an outbreak linked to Famous Anthony’s restaurants, the Roanoke Valley's health district announced Friday.

Three adults now have died in the outbreak, in which officials have identified 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations.

A small number of cases are still under investigation, but no new cases have been reported to the health district this week. The incubation period, which accounts for the time between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms, passed two weeks ago.

“We grieve the loss of this second individual, who was loved by friends and family,” health district director Cynthia Morrow said. “It is devastating that we have seen a high rate of severe disease with this outbreak.”

The person was hospitalized with complications from the virus, which causes inflammation of the liver. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts officials said it would not release further information about the individual due to privacy reasons.

Late Friday afternoon, the district announced a third adult who had been hospitalized with complications also had died. Details were not disclosed.