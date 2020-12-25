3 displaced by Roanoke house fire

Three people were displaced by a Christmas Eve house fire in southwest Roanoke.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Memorial Avenue Southwest, where they arrived to find a fire in the basement, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS Department. Crews found that the fire had spread through the walls of the house, the department said.

The three adult occupants evacuated safely and were not injured, according to the department. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

