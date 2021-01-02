3 golf courses sold at Smith Mountain Lake

While it is likely that the Willard family always will be synonymous with the development of Smith Mountain Lake's shoreline, father Ron Willard and son Ron II are taking a step back from the golfing side of the business.

The Willards have sold The Water's Edge Country Club in Penhook and The Westlake in Hardy to Raleigh, North Carolina-based McConnell Golf, while a third golf property in Moneta, The Waterfront, has been purchased by a Roanoke lawyer and golfer, Darrell Craft.

The purchase prices were not disclosed. The Water's Edge was first put on the market in 2015 and was listed for $7.9 million in February 2019, while The Waterfront was listed for $3.2 million and The Westlake for $1 million at that time.

"I've been trying to get involved in owning a course for years," said Craft, whose first overtures were in Florida before he returned to the Roanoke area and looked into Ashley Plantation in Botetourt County.

Craft, a Patrick Henry High School graduate who has been playing golf for 40 years, was at Westlake this summer to take part in the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament, where he won the seniors division.

At the time, all three lake golf courses were for sale.