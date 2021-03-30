 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 hikers rescued from abandoned Galax mines
0 comments

3 hikers rescued from abandoned Galax mines

{{featured_button_text}}
galaxmines.jpg

Three hikers were rescued from an abandoned mine in Galax after getting trapped Monday night.

 Courtesy of the Galax Fire Department

Three hikers were rescued from an abandoned mine in Galax after getting trapped Monday night.

Multiple rescue squads arrived in the 3000 block of Iron Ridge Road after 9:25 p.m. for a missing persons call, the Galax Fire Department said on Facebook.

Hikers had entered abandoned iron mines there about 6 p.m. They were able to find a ventilation shaft, where they could get one bar of cellphone coverage and call for help.

Rescue teams located the hikers at 10:13 p.m. and took about 45 minutes to remove them from the caves.

About 60 first responders aided in the rescue, the Galax Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert