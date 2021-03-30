3 hikers rescued from abandoned Galax mines

Three hikers were rescued from an abandoned mine in Galax after getting trapped Monday night.
Multiple rescue squads arrived in the 3000 block of Iron Ridge Road after 9:25 p.m. for a missing persons call, the Galax Fire Department said on Facebook.
Hikers had entered abandoned iron mines there about 6 p.m. They were able to find a ventilation shaft, where they could get one bar of cellphone coverage and call for help.
Rescue teams located the hikers at 10:13 p.m. and took about 45 minutes to remove them from the caves.
About 60 first responders aided in the rescue, the Galax Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported.