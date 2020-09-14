 Skip to main content
3 injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Pulaski County
Three people were hospitalized, one rushed by helicopter, after a crash Monday evening on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

The collision, reported around 6:12 p.m., occurred when two tractor-trailers collided in the southbound lanes near mile marker 88, according to the Virginia State Police.

At least one of the trucks struck an embankment and overturned, officials said.

Two people were taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. A third was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The state police were on scene investigating the crash Monday night. No other information was immediately available.

