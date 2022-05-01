 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 men wounded in shootings linked to a large gathering in Roanoke

Three men were wounded by gunfire in an incident that was apparently related to a large gathering early Sunday in Northwest Roanoke.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 report of a person who had been shot in the 600 block of Westside Boulevard, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police found a "large group of individuals" before locating the first victim, who was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what was described as a non life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

While on the scene at Westside Boulevard, police learned that a second man had arrived by personal vehicle at LewisGale Medical Center, also suffering from a non-lethal wound.

Then, at about 4:15 a.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle and took him to Roanoke Memorial.

Like the first two victims, his wounds were described as non life-threatening.

In a news release, police said it appeared that all three shootings were related. There have been no arrests as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. Sources may also send a text to 274637, beginning with the word "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

