A 3-mile segment of the Blue Ridge Parkway just north of Explore Park has reopened to traffic after repairs from flooding in May.

A segment of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been reopened near Explore Park, which will provide access to the park from the north.

The parkway has been closed near Roanoke since May 22 due to flood damage at multiple spots. The reopened section is between mileposts 112.4 and 115.5, from the entrance at Virginia 24 south to the Explore Park Spur Road in Roanoke County.

More than 20 miles of the parkway remains closed south of Explore Park to Adney Gap at milepost 135.9. Two sections were severely damaged during heavy rains and won’t be repaired until later this year at the earliest.

The less-damaged spot near milepost 119.7 will be repaired first in order to open the parkway between Explore Park and U.S. 220 by this fall. The more heavily damaged segment includes 150 feet of complete road failure near milepost 127.9, where part of the pavement collapsed. A schedule for those repairs has not been set.

The parkway section between mileposts 121.4 and 135.9 is closed to all users — which includes all vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Explore Park can be reached from the south via Rutrough Road in southeast Roanoke. Visitors can take Rutrough from its intersection with Mount Pleasant Boulevard, travel 3.9 miles and turn left on Chestnut Ridge Road, which is the back entrance to the park.

Further parkway updates will be posted online at www.nps.gov/blri.

