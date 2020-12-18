3 Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents removed from legal effort to bring tree-sitters down

In the past, police have reached and removed aerial protesters by using a mechanized lift that was driven to the site. The steep terrain and tall trees that surround these tree-sitters would likely complicate such an effort.

The tree-sits have been occupied by changing shifts of protesters since Sept. 5, 2018, making it the longest continuing blockade of a pipeline that opponents say is causing environmental damage and will contribute to climate change.

But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has found that there is a public need for the natural gas the pipeline will transport, Mountain Valley counters, and the protesters have delayed its plans to complete construction of the 303-mile transmission line.

Mountain Valley does not know who the protesters are, referring to them in court papers as “tree sitter 1” and “tree sitter 2.” A third tree stand nearby is apparently no longer occupied.

Flagg, Howell and Ugur were identified by the company and served with court papers. As part of a deal reached Nov. 12, they agreed to no longer participate in the tree-sits or other protests in exchange for Mountain Valley’s promise not to seek damages against them.