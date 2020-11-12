3 private schools in Roanoke and New River valleys have canceled winter sports

"I hate it for our athletes," Peck said. "I'm very sad for our seniors.

"When you've got such high virus numbers in the area and you have your local public health experts recommending you not play sports, it's hard to go against the experts."

Faith Christian Athletic Director Tracey Minnix said Morrow's comments influenced the Roanoke County private school's administration in its decision to cancel winter sports.

Minnix said Faith Christian and Dayspring Christian are the only two VACA schools to pull the plug so far.

"We did not want to ignore the warnings that were put out by Dr. Morrow," Minnix said. "We took the [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines into consideration. We also took our own policy into consideration that we put in at the beginning of the year."

Roanoke Catholic and Faith Christian are tuition-based private schools that have been holding in-person classes five days a week since the beginning of the fall semester.

"Our number one priority is to stay in school as long as possible in-person," Minnix said. "We felt like that's what parents are paying for, for us to provide the best education possible for their children."

Elsewhere in Virginia, Richmond Public Schools on Monday announced it would not be playing winter sports. Arlington County earlier had announced it would not play, but reversed the decision later.

