Memorial Day weekend is an opportunity to come together as a community to remember members of the armed forces who have given their life in service to the United States. Here are five events, four this weekend and one on June 6, to do so.

War on Terror Memorial Day Observance

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Ave. S.W., Roanoke

What: Flags have been placed on the graves of an estimated 4,000 veterans. The program will feature a speech by Paul McCauley, a performance of taps by Gary Duerk, and a volley fired by Civil War reenactors.

Women’s Day - Bedford

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 E. Washington St., Bedford

What: The event honors the service of Marine veteran and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Shelby Austin, and the service will include a performance by the Lovely Zion Baptist Church Choir, and lunch provided by Bedford Professional Women. Seating is limited, RSVP http://bit.ly/RSVP-Womens-Day

Roanoke Valley Veterans Council - Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Where: Freedom Plaza, downtown Roanoke

What: Ceremony includes placing the Roanoke Valley War Memorial wreath, a guest speaker, and celebrating the local heroes whose names are engraved on the monument.

Virginia Department of Veterans Services - Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Where: Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin

What: Featuring guest speakers Rodney McKinley and Theodore Sienicki.

National D-Day Memorial - Bedford

When: 11 a.m. June 6

Where: National D-Day Memorial, Bedford

What: The remembrance of the Allied invasion of Normandy will have speakers including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Timothy Williams, Dr. John C. McManus, Kevin Hymel, and George Patton Waters. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears also will attend.