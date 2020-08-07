4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

Inmates housed at Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, a jail official said Friday.

Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive, spokeswoman Kristen Borak said. They remain in quarantine, she said.

Six other inmates received negative results. In all, 10 inmates who were not all in the same pod have been tested so far, she said.

In addition, 13 staff members have tested positive, the jail said.

The jail has a policy of screening individuals upon entrance to the facility, including inmates, staff, contractors and vendors. Non-inmates who show signs or symptoms of illness are turned away. Inmates who show signs or symptoms of illness enter quarantine for 14 days, during which time they are isolated from the general population, the policy says.

Inmates already in the general population who exhibit signs or symptoms are pulled out and placed in quarantine. Tests for COVID-19 are given to inmates who are reasonably expected of having the illness.