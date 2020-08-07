4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

Inmates housed at Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, a jail official said Friday.
Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive, spokeswoman Kristen Borak said. They remain in quarantine, she said.
Six other inmates received negative results. In all, 10 inmates who were not all in the same pod have been tested so far, she said.
In addition, 13 staff members have tested positive, the jail said.
The jail has a policy of screening individuals upon entrance to the facility, including inmates, staff, contractors and vendors. Non-inmates who show signs or symptoms of illness are turned away. Inmates who show signs or symptoms of illness enter quarantine for 14 days, during which time they are isolated from the general population, the policy says.
Inmates already in the general population who exhibit signs or symptoms are pulled out and placed in quarantine. Tests for COVID-19 are given to inmates who are reasonably expected of having the illness.
Asked whether Sheriff Tim Allen believes the virus is under control in the jail, Borak wrote that jail strictly follows federal virus-control guidelines for correctional facilities. "However, screening procedures are not able to detect the virus in asymptotic individuals," she said.
One of the four is a 39-year-old man awaiting sentencing later this month on a firearms conviction. He has been incarcerated for 14 months and became infected "while there," his attorney said in court papers. The man has twice unsuccessfully petitioned the federal court for pre-sentencing release on grounds that the pandemic posed an undue threat to inmates, the filing said.
"Social distancing is virtually the only defense against contracting the highly contagious and extraordinarily lethal virus. Social distancing simply is not possible in jail," the petitions for release stated.
The man had been determined to be a danger to the community, which is why he needs to remain in jail, prosecutors argued. A judge told the man that the judge believed the jail was carefully managing the risk.
Meanwhile, the Roanoke County-Salem Jail is so far free of COVID-19 infections as far as jail officials know.
No inmates or staff have tested positive; no inmates have been tested, said Steve Turner, chief deputy of operations.
“We’ve been fortunate our quarantine has worked for us," he said.
His jail operates in a fashion similar to the Roanoke jail. Turner said inmates must wear masks when moving about, such as during work detail or court appearances, but not in their cells. Guards do wear masks, he said.
The Western Virginia Regional Jail in Glenvar previously reported it had had one case of the virus, an employee. As of Friday, no inmates had tested positive, a jail official said.
No one at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin could be immediately reached for information about COVID-19 cases on Friday. As of July 30, the New River Valley Regional Jail said three employees and nine inmates had tested positive over the previous three months. All of the inmates were new to the facility and were tested and quarantined when they arrived.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday posted the state's highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases to date — 2,015 — but said it was the result of a data backlog from earlier in the week.
The figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday, the department said in a news release. The announcement did not say which specific regions those late totals came from.
Over the past 30 days, new cases for the state have exceeded 1,000 on nine occasions, with the highest of those hitting 1,505 on July 27.
Virginia deaths resulting from the coronavirus increased 18 to 2,317 on Friday.
Within the region, Roanoke passed a grim milestone, the four-figure mark, adding 27 infected on Friday to reach an even 1,000 cases.
Roanoke County increased by 24 to 495, Floyd County by eight to hit 51, Bedford County by 14 to 341 and Radford jumped up 12 to 48, a 25% increase.
