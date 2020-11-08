 Skip to main content
5 displaced after Roanoke house fire
5 displaced after Roanoke house fire

Roanoke house fire

Five people were displaced after a fire at a house in the 2400 block of Baker Avenue Northwest in Roanoke Sunday morning.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS Department

Four adults and a child were displaced after a house fire in Roanoke Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Baker Avenue Northwest about 7:54 a.m. to find a wood frame house engulfed in flames, according to the city Fire-EMS Department.

All residents were accounted for, except for a family cat, the department said in a Facebook post. 

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

The home was built in 1930, according to property records, and is located near the Shaffer’s Crossing railroad yard.

