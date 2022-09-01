$550,000 awarded to Roanoke organizations to combat gun violence

Three Roanoke organizations have received a combined $550,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to address the impacts of gun violence in the city.

Carilon Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley and Total Action for Progress were each awarded federal grants, the city announced Thursday.

“This funding is meaningful for our community as we continue to address the complex issues that stem from gun violence,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “These grants are an acknowledgment of the innovative, collaborative work being done right here in Roanoke.”

Roanoke was one of 10 Virginia localities to record the highest increases in gun violence in the last year, according to the Justice Department, a city news release said, “underscoring the need for collaborative, creative, and long-term solutions.”

The Roanoke Police Department reported a 21% increase in firearm-related crimes from 2020 to 2021. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the region's only Level 1 trauma center, saw a 48% increase in gun-related injuries in the same time, the news release said.

The three grants announced Thursday each will cover a two-year period. The federal funding for each grant was allocated through state initiatives.

Carilion Clinic’s grant comes through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Victim Services Grant Program as a Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs grant. It is for $200,000. That money will be used to support its Violent Injury Recovery & Support Program.

The program is designed to “assist gun violence survivors beyond the bedside with the help of a new team made up of intervention specialists,” the city press release said.

The specialists will evaluate a patient’s needs when discharged and will act as a care coordinator for up to a year afterwards, “connecting survivors with resources in the community that help them with long-term, quality of life recovery,” the press release said.

“This allows us to look beyond a patient’s immediate physical needs and address disparities at the root of gun violence,” Carilion trauma services director Dan Freeman said. “Care can and must extend beyond the walls of our trauma bay and hospital.”

The care model is similar to that of Carilion’s Bridge to Treatment Program, which helps substance use disorder patients find treatment and other related services in the community, the press release said.

“Carilion will also receive training and guidance from Virginia Commonwealth University, which created a similar program,” the press release continued.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley received $150,000 for Envision Center Counseling .

The grant will fund a counselor stationed for five days a week at the EnVision Center in northwest Roanoke adjacent to Lansdowne Park. Residents can make appointments as needed, or simply drop-in for support.

“In 2021, northwest Roanoke was one of the sections of the city hardest hit by gun violence. Around 40 percent of the city’s gun violence victims were in that area of the city,” the city press release said.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to mental health support for Lansdowne Park residents,” president and CEO Linda Hentschel said. “By offering easy access to a counselor, we hope to build trust and relationships, helping to decrease the stigma of mental health services.”

TAP’s grant is $200,000. It comes through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice as a Community Based Gun Violence Intervention Program grant. The money will be used to fund the Gun Violence Emergency Relocation Project .

The project will move low-income families out of violence hot spots in the city, or out of “unsafe living conditions that would likely expose them to further violence,” the city news release said.

The project follows a relocation model TAP has used for victims of domestic violence that the city says has been successful.

“This program is intended to fill a needed gap in local offerings, helping not only those directly impacted by gun violence but also secondary victims,” president and CEO Annette Lewis said. “Relocation and supportive services help to give families a fresh start, proactively addressing multigenerational trauma.”

The project aims to serve between 12 and 24 families over the two-year grant term.

Joe Cobb, a city council member and chairman of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said gun violence in Roanoke is “not a problem that can be solved overnight.”

“A multifaceted issue like gun violence will require long-term thinking,” Cobb said. “These initiatives are great examples of strategic collaboration to meet our community members where they are and address the residual impacts of gun violence.”

The commission has worked closely with the grant recipient organizations before.

“The grants will build on those relationships as the City of Roanoke administers the funds, and Carilion, Family Service and TAP continue to work together to build programming, measure success, and provide feedback on evolving needs,” the city press release said.

Cobb said that through the grants, “the fabric of our community’s response to gun violence gets stronger.”

“In a few months, when a gunshot wound victim comes to Carilion, she and her family might be connected to the counseling available at Lansdowne, or safe housing available through TAP,” Cobb said. “Those connections can mean the difference between someone getting caught in the culture of gun violence or breaking out of it. I’m optimistic about our community, and I’m confident we will break from this cycle.”