8,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be given this week in Roanoke region

The Roanoke region is outperforming the state average in the percentage of its population that has had at least one shot, yet the waiting list is longer than in other communities, she said.

“It may be in part because there’s more demand, which is a good thing. It means our population understands the importance of getting vaccinated,” Morrow said. “As a health director, I am motivated and inspired by the demand for our vaccine.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 2.5 million Virginians, or about 29% of the population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While the rate of new cases of the disease has fallen since a peak in January, it remains as high as it was in November, when the holiday peak began and was averaging 1,530 new cases a day statewide. This is an increase of 100 cases a day since last week. There is growing concern that some parts of the U.S. are heading into a fourth surge.

In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, cases have plateaued, with 276 new infections during the past week and 27 more hospital admissions.

Morrow advised people to take care in celebrating Easter and to do so outside or on Zoom.