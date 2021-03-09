8,000 doses go into mostly the right arms after system error invited wrong people to mass clinic in Roanoke

Morrow said that even with the central system’s flaws, it is much better than the splintered system that was available before.

The local districts expect about 7,410 first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine this week. She said she is hopeful by the end of the month to have reached everyone in Phase 1b.

Avula made similar projections for the state. About 180,000 first doses and 170,000 second doses are coming this week to Virginia. He said not much is expected in the way of more J&J vaccine until the week of March 29.

“I think Virginia’s allocation will be north of 100,000 just of J&J,” Avula said. “That will really be the time when our access and our supply increases.”

Gov. Ralph Northam said that FEMA is working with the state to schedule mass clinics and is identifying sites. Three clinics are set for next week in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth. He said that everyone, regardless of what phase they are in, should sign up at vaccinate.virginia.gov, and that those who have signed up should double-check their information to make sure it’s accurate.

Northam said that while the pace of vaccinations is picking up and the rate of new COVID infections is falling, he doesn’t intend to lift any more restrictions until April 1, at the earliest.