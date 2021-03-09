8,000 doses go into mostly the right arms after system error invited wrong people to mass clinic in Roanoke

By now, people living in the Roanoke area know not to click shared links to register for vaccine appointments before their turn, but what if they are invited mistakenly and don’t know it?
That happened late last week when mass emails went out to those living in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts inviting them to the weekend’s mass vaccination clinic, in which 8,000 people received the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…
“We were using the new tools that were available,” health district director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said Tuesday. Until last week, efforts were focused solely on essential workers and those 65 and older. This clinic was also meant to reach those between the ages of 20 and 64 who have underlying qualifying medical conditions.
Morrow said they used Virginia’s new central data system to filter for the right folks and send the email invitations.
“We found out that there was a mismatch through the central registration process. They were able to find and fix it, but not in time for our clinic,” she said.
“It is truly unfortunate that we had a system issue over the weekend. I truly wish that would not have happened, but on the other side of that, we were able to get 8,000 vaccines into arms, and overwhelmingly the right people got vaccinated,” she said. “I don’t want to candy-coat how frustrating that system was for us, and I’m sure for people who have been waiting so patiently. However, I don’t want to throw out a tool that has the potential to be really effective.”
Morrow said the staff at the Virginia Department of Health told her on Monday that they had identified the problem and fixed it.
“That was very reassuring to me that we have a team of folks who are really dedicated to ongoing improvement. This has been a huge learning curve for all of us,” she said. “If we look at the success, we have gotten 91,000 doses of vaccine in arms in two and a half months. That’s the story. That’s what we have to celebrate. And overwhelmingly it has gotten into the arms of the people who need it most.”
This is not the first time systems have caused frustration. Virginia initially adopted the platform developed by the federal government to handle vaccine registration. It was abandoned because of too many flaws, and the state switched to a system called PrepMod.
Dr. Danny Avula, who is heading the state’s vaccine effort, said during the governor’s briefing Tuesday that PrepMod has yet to fix two of its major flaws, which allow for invitation links to be shared and make it difficult to do bulk uploads of data.
“We built some solutions that we are testing this week that we are hoping resolves this. Clearly, it’s not been an ideal situation with these two registration platforms,” he said.
Avula said that he is on weekly calls with his counterparts in other states and that all are having similar issues.
Morrow said that even with the central system’s flaws, it is much better than the splintered system that was available before.
The local districts expect about 7,410 first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine this week. She said she is hopeful by the end of the month to have reached everyone in Phase 1b.
Avula made similar projections for the state. About 180,000 first doses and 170,000 second doses are coming this week to Virginia. He said not much is expected in the way of more J&J vaccine until the week of March 29.
“I think Virginia’s allocation will be north of 100,000 just of J&J,” Avula said. “That will really be the time when our access and our supply increases.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said that FEMA is working with the state to schedule mass clinics and is identifying sites. Three clinics are set for next week in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth. He said that everyone, regardless of what phase they are in, should sign up at vaccinate.virginia.gov, and that those who have signed up should double-check their information to make sure it’s accurate.
Northam said that while the pace of vaccinations is picking up and the rate of new COVID infections is falling, he doesn’t intend to lift any more restrictions until April 1, at the earliest.
“This past Sunday, March 7, marked [the one-year anniversary of] the first known COVID case in Virginia,” he said. “This coming Sunday, March the 14th, marks the first known COVID death in our commonwealth. None of us knew what was coming.”
He acknowledged that “it has been a hard year for everybody,” but that it isn’t time yet to pull back from mitigation strategies.
Morrow said the same during her weekly briefing.
“While we do have a lot to celebrate in respect to vaccine rollout, a decrease in virus activity, this virus is still hurting people in our community. We cannot let our guard down,” she said “We hear of other places that are relaxing. It is not time to relax. We must continue to follow our physical distancing, our mask wearing.”