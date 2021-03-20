 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
81-year-old Roanoke woman reported missing
0 comments

81-year-old Roanoke woman reported missing

{{featured_button_text}}
Harriet Hodges

Harriet Hodges

 Courtesy of Roanoke Police Department

Roanoke police have asked for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Harriet Hodges, who has dementia, was last seen Friday at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue Southwest, according to police.

She was last seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket. She usually walks with a cane.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert