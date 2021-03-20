81-year-old Roanoke woman reported missing

Roanoke police have asked for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Harriet Hodges, who has dementia, was last seen Friday at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue Southwest, according to police.
She was last seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket. She usually walks with a cane.
Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to call 911 immediately.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Claire Mitzel
K-12 Education Reporter
Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today