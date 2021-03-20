81-year-old Roanoke woman reported missing

Roanoke police have asked for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Harriet Hodges, who has dementia, was last seen Friday at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue Southwest, according to police.

She was last seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket. She usually walks with a cane.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

