83 Virginians shared positive tests through COVIDWISE app

As of Wednesday, 472,513 Virginians and counting have downloaded COVIDWISE, a phone app that can push out a notification if they come in close contact with someone who later tests positive for the coronavirus.
“That’s about 16,000 people a day, or 700 an hour. So if you downloaded the app, I say thank you,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news briefing Tuesday.
“Many Virginians have used it to anonymously notify their family, friends, coworkers and communities,” he said. “In fact, just yesterday 51 people received a push notification that they were likely exposed to someone who reported a COVID-19 positive.”
Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman Julie Grimes on Wednesday said 83 people who tested positive have entered their result so far. The app does not collect any personal information or location data.
“We have no way of knowing how many people may have received a notice that they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” she said.
That’s because the app does not store or report any information about the users.
Rather it uses Bluetooth to recognize others using the app, and then stores tokens that indicate how near their phone is to other phones using the app, and for how long. When someone tests positive for the virus, the health department gives him a PIN that he can opt to key into the app. The app will then send notifications to phones that were in close contact.
To date, about 11% of Virginians age 18 to 65 with smartphones have downloaded the app.
The more people who have the app, the more effective it can be in helping people know if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
For more information, visit covidwise.org.
