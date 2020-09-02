83 Virginians shared positive tests through COVIDWISE app

As of Wednesday, 472,513 Virginians and counting have downloaded COVIDWISE, a phone app that can push out a notification if they come in close contact with someone who later tests positive for the coronavirus.

“That’s about 16,000 people a day, or 700 an hour. So if you downloaded the app, I say thank you,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news briefing Tuesday.

“Many Virginians have used it to anonymously notify their family, friends, coworkers and communities,” he said. “In fact, just yesterday 51 people received a push notification that they were likely exposed to someone who reported a COVID-19 positive.”

Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman Julie Grimes on Wednesday said 83 people who tested positive have entered their result so far. The app does not collect any personal information or location data.

“We have no way of knowing how many people may have received a notice that they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” she said.

That’s because the app does not store or report any information about the users.