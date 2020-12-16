9 Norfolk Southern train cars derail in downtown Roanoke

Nine Norfolk Southern train cars came off the tracks early Wednesday morning in downtown Roanoke.

The derailment happened about 2:15 a.m. as the cars were leaving the company's rail yard downtown, according to Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff.

The cars were carrying "a mix of automobiles and asphalt material in tank cars," he said in an email.

He was not aware whether a hazardous materials crew responded to the scene.

There were no reports of injuries, according to DeGraff.

He said the cause of the derailment has not been determined. Contractors and staff were on scene to assess the damage and begin uprighting the cars.

One car toppled a section of fence along Norfolk Avenue Southeast directly across from the city's iconic Wells Fargo tower, according to photos of the scene.

A street lamp fell along the sidewalk there, and orange traffic cones blocked the street.

