90 degrees possible for Roanoke on Monday, but Tuesday storms break heat with chilly mornings by late week

There is one more day left in this taste of summer before more typical late April weather, even a bit chilly to frosty in the mornings, returns for late week.

Roanoke's high hit 87 degrees on Sunday, the hottest day since Sept. 19 of last year. Another day in the 86-91 range is expected on Monday before an approaching cold front changes things on Tuesday.

Roanoke has not had a 90-degree high temperature in April since 2013. Lynchburg achieved that mark on Sunday, its first also since 2013. If it doesn't hit 90 on Monday, it probably won't push that mark again for weeks, as the coming atmospheric pattern appears likely to tilt toward normal to slightly below normal temperatures entering early May.

Tuesday's cold front plying into preceding warmth and increasing moisture will trigger showers and some thunderstorms. This doesn't look either like gullywasher type rainfall or a high-end severe storms risk, but some locally heavier downpours and gusty winds may be possible in the stronger storms. We'll need to see what the parameters look like late Monday and early Tuesday for whether a more potent severe storms threat might develop.

The cold front re-introduces chilly mornings with mild afternoons for late week. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s are expected by Thursday and Friday mornings, with possibly some scattered frost, mostly in outlying rural areas. Highs will return to the 60s, poking up toward some lower-mid 70s by the weekend, when another cold front may trigger more showers and short-circuit the next warmup before it can reach the 80s again.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

