9th District Rep. Griffith handily wins seventh term in Congress

Voters across Southwest Virginia’s sprawling and primarily rural 9th Congressional District returned Republican Morgan Griffith to Washington, D.C., for a seventh term Tuesday.

Griffith, 64, defeated a challenge from Democrat Taysha DeVaughan, a 32-year-old community organizer from Big Stone Gap who was making her first bid for elected office.

At print deadline, preliminary returns showed Griffith far ahead with about three-quarters of the vote total.

“I’m very pleased and humbled that the voters of the 9th District decided to send me back for another two years,” Griffith said. “… I’m carrying their voice to Washington.”

Griffith said his biggest hope for the next term is to reduce inflation “and do some good things for American families.”

A lawyer and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Griffith is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He is the Republican leader of that committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and also is a member of the subcommittees on health and on energy.

Griffith said during the fall campaign that he hoped to be part of a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives and to use his seniority to bring jobs to the 9th District and generally improve the district’s economy.

Griffith, who lives in Salem, will not reside in his district as new boundaries take effect on Jan. 4. Members of Congress do not have to live in the district they represent, though they must live in the same state.

Griffith’s home was outside the 9th District when he first won the seat in 2010, but was brought in by the redistricting that followed the 2010 Census.

A decade on, redistricting is again removing Salem from the 9th District, though it is pushing the district’s eastern edge almost to the city limits of Lynchburg. With a western boundary that touches the states of Kentucky and Tennessee, the 9th District is larger than New Jersey.

Speaking last month, Griffith said that the district is defined more by its people than by its changing boundaries and that he sees himself as their representative.

In addition to the total vote, Griffith prevailed in nearly all of the 9th District’s individual localities.

But at deadline, DeVaughan appeared to eke out a victory in the district’s most populous county, Montgomery, with just over 50% of the vote total in preliminary returns from 30 of the county’s 32 precincts. She was also leading in the city of Galax.

DeVaughan congratulated Griffith on his victory and said she was proud of her campaign. “We said that we wanted to put the fight back in the ‘Fighting 9th’ and I think we did that,” DeVaughan said.