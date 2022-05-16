A few rumbles on this Monday, summerlike sizzle by Friday for Roanoke area

Stickiness and some storminess are back across much of Virginia on this Monday, with late week bringing a true summer preview on Friday and Saturday as temperatures likely spike into the lower to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east.

A band of showers and storms just west of Interstate 77 on this Monday morning will advance eastward across the New River and Roanoke valleys the remainder of this morning, and additional showers and storms may form behind this line in the afternoon. Some locations may see gusty winds and heavy downpours and get some lightning and thunder as this rolls through today, while others get only passing light showers.

The cold front trims the humidity back some on Tuesday, with somewhat cooler morning lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s, but sticky-stormy weather returns by Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level disturbance interacts with warmth and moisture lifting northward once more.

That gets us to the weekend, when high pressure off the southeast U.S. coast will take charge and lead to a surge of heat that likely brings Roanoke its first 90s of 2022 on Friday and Saturday (it reached 88 on April 25).

The chances of showers and storms increase again on Saturday into Sunday as another cold front arrives that will pull the temperatures and humidity levels back down again by early next week.

It's not summer yet, but we are seeing some flashes of it. Keep in mind that it was only a month ago Tuesday, on April 17, that our region last had fairly widespread reports of sleet and snow.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

