A few showers to run through Saturday; rainy Monday; Easter dry but starts cool

When I made the video earlier in the week about this weekend's weather, I went back and forth about whether to include that there might be some rain showers this weekend. Forecast guidance models have been back and forth, somewhat disagreeing with one another, about whether there might be some showers on Saturday, particularly. I finally left the mention of showers in just because of the uncertainty and Murphy's law.

At this juncture, on Friday, it does appear an upper-level trough and approaching cold front will be enough to kick up a few rain showers on Saturday. Chances will be better both south and west of Roanoke, as the moisture field runs into a bit of drier air east of I-77 and north of the North Carolina line, but don't be surprised if you feel a little rain if you're running in the Blue Ridge Marathon or Virginia Tech's Run for Remembrance on Saturday. We're not talking soakers, and lightning is not expected, but a few showers with temperatures mostly in the 50s. It will likely get into the upper 60s to mid 70s later in the day with some in-and-out sunshine.

A more widespread rain comes Monday, with a more deeply digging trough, a surface low-pressure system passing south of us, and banked cool air against the mountains. Monday will be a chilly, damp day with temperatures stuck in the 40s. Rainfall amounts don't look excessive, but it could be a persistent rain with perhaps 1/2 to 1 inch falling. We are running a bit dry and could definitely use this rain.

That leaves Sunday as the likely totally dry day of the next three, and that of course is good for Easter, for sunrise services or egg hunts or anything outdoors. It will be a tad chilly in the morning, with lows around 40, but it will warm up to the 60s in the day.

A significant cold front in the week ahead could bring mountain snow showers early Tuesday and perhaps a widespread freeze by Wednesday morning -- locations from Roanoke south and east are considered to be in the growing season now and will probably get frost advisories or freeze warnings on Wednesday morning. The week ahead, after Monday, looks to be mostly dry with gradually warming temperatures from a rather chilly start.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

