A Flag Day find: Revolutionary patriots to be honored

The grave of John Lester sits atop a steep hill, surrounded by a privately owned hayfield.
If the Revolutionary War veteran were still alive, he could gaze over forests to see a country road twisting in tandem with the Little River – a view little changed over the past 200 years.
Lester’s grave isn’t easy to find, but it wasn’t the most remote or wildest of the patriot gravesites the Alleghany DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) chapter has located and cleaned up. On Flag Day, June 14, chapter members will caravan to Lester’s grave and 12 other Montgomery County gravesites to honor Revolutionary veterans with early American flags.
“We’re using the Bennington flag,” said Allegheny Chapter Regent Karen Finch, who taught history at Blacksburg High School.
Legend has it that the Bennington Flag was marched into the Battle of Bennington by Vermont’s Green Mountain Boys when they defeated the British. The Bennington Flag features 13 stripes and 13 stars for the colonies and the number 76 in honor of the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.
Finch and her team of cemetery cleaners have battled poison ivy, horizontal tombstones, wasps and snakes in their attempts to spruce up the gravesites. DAR member April Martin, who’s cleaned at least 40 final resting places of the county’s historic soldiers, has confronted howling coyotes, a bear, and a garter snake. The garter snake was the vicious one, she said.
“I was weed-eating and something kept hitting my leg. Turned out I was standing on a garter snake and it was biting me again and again,” she said. “I thought, ‘Lucky it’s a harmless garter snake,’ but then my leg swelled up twice its size. I went to the ER, and they said the snake might have just eaten a toxic lizard or spider.”
At another cemetery that will be featured in the Flag Day caravan, Martin disturbed a black bear denning in the dense brush. The McDonald Cemetery, barely outside of Blacksburg town limits, was hidden in a jungle of vines, weeds, and shrubs. The bruin went off in search of a new home after the Alleghany DAR spent 16 woman hours clearing the graveyard.
Joseph McDonald served with his older sons under Colonel William Preston of Smithfield Plantation in the Virginia Militia. McDonald and his wife, Elizabeth Ogle McDonald, made gun powder used by the Continental soldiers. McDonald also was known as the first Methodist in the area, and the first Methodist camp meeting here was held on the McDonald farm. His elderly descendants still live on the McDonald home site.
Some of the gravestones on Monday’s flag placing expedition won’t require a swerve off the beaten path. Giles Thomas and John Black are buried at Blacksburg’s Westview Cemetery, and Phillip Barger lies in a family plot on Toms Creek Road amid student apartments. Christiansburg’s Sunset Cemetery harbors granite headstones for two Revolutionary War.
“A Boy Scout told me Revolutionary soldiers were buried in Sunset, and I thought, ‘That’s crazy,’” said Martin, a historian with deep enough local roots to know Sunset wasn’t a public cemetery until the 1890s. But she agreed to search through the sea of monuments with Gibson Graham, the scout. They didn’t find the stones on that trip; they didn’t look in the new section. In actuality, Ezekiel Howard and his father, William Howard, were buried near Childress, but the now-disbanded William Christian DAR chapter placed monuments for the pair in the more accessible Sunset Cemetery in the 20th century.
Ezekiel Howard and his father emigrated to the colonies from England. Information on Ezekiel’s Sunset gravestone puts him in the First New Jersey Regiment and likely serving at Valley Forge with George Washington in the winter of 1777-78 as well as the battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth Court House.
Although every member of the DAR can prove linear descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, many haven’t located their ancestor’s graves and likely never will. Early American homes and family burial plots have a way of disappearing over two centuries. Martin says there are likely many more Revolutionary soldiers resting in unmarked graves in the county.
“I have Patriot ancestors in Farmville and probably Floyd County, but I haven’t found their graves,” said DAR member Pat Nolen Cupp. “It’s difficult to do. County historical societies and word of mouth from people living in the area can help. But it’s difficult when I don’t know where the home site was,” said DAR member Dot Cupp.
More than half of 13 graves to be decorated on Flag Day are publicly accessible, Finch and Martin say. Visitors who don’t mind hiking to the old soapstone gravestones in more remote areas can get permission from the landowners.
The John Lester grave above the Little River falls into the category of those requiring permission. Surrounded by an iron fence and sheltered by a stately oak, the cemetery exudes a parklike serenity. The site’s tranquility is just part of its attraction for Martin, who traces her lineage back to Lester and his wife, Catherine Plickenstalver.
“He’s my six-greats grandfather,” said Martin. “When Melvin Lester began volunteering for me, I told him that I was pretty sure we were cousins.”
Lester, who is also descended from one of John Lester’s 11 offspring, cleans the stones at Lester cemetery with Martin, and perhaps because of that association, volunteers at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, where Martin is program director, as a dying soldier and ghost.