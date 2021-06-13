A Flag Day find: Revolutionary patriots to be honored

“A Boy Scout told me Revolutionary soldiers were buried in Sunset, and I thought, ‘That’s crazy,’” said Martin, a historian with deep enough local roots to know Sunset wasn’t a public cemetery until the 1890s. But she agreed to search through the sea of monuments with Gibson Graham, the scout. They didn’t find the stones on that trip; they didn’t look in the new section. In actuality, Ezekiel Howard and his father, William Howard, were buried near Childress, but the now-disbanded William Christian DAR chapter placed monuments for the pair in the more accessible Sunset Cemetery in the 20th century.

Ezekiel Howard and his father emigrated to the colonies from England. Information on Ezekiel’s Sunset gravestone puts him in the First New Jersey Regiment and likely serving at Valley Forge with George Washington in the winter of 1777-78 as well as the battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth Court House.

Although every member of the DAR can prove linear descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, many haven’t located their ancestor’s graves and likely never will. Early American homes and family burial plots have a way of disappearing over two centuries. Martin says there are likely many more Revolutionary soldiers resting in unmarked graves in the county.