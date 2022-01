A quick-hitting snow dropped 1-3 inches in much of the New River Valley late Thursday and early Friday, along with areas north of Roanoke and higher elevations just to the west and south of the Roanoke Valley. Temperatures at the surface remained too warm for snow to stick in the lowest elevations of the Roanoke Valley. Saturday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits to lower teens across the region, the coldest lows in three years for many locations.